TEDxStLouis talks Downtown focus on innovation, women, and leadership

ST. LOUIS – TEDxStLouis is holding a two-part series of talks Friday that shines a light on forward-thinking women in St. Louis and leaders in the area “who approach their fields from new directions.”

The first session of the talks is called “What Now?” and is from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The second session is called “What Next?” and it’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The talks are at the America’s Center Ferrara Theatre. Tickets range from $38 to $45 for General Admission and $75 to $125 for the VIP experience.

What Now? Speakers

Adrian Bracy, president of Adrian Bracy & Associates, “Why Nonprofits Should Make a Profit”

Maxine Clark, Founder of Build-A-Bear and CEO of Clark-Fox Family Foundation, “An Interview with Maxine Clark”

Charli Cooksey, Founder and CEO of WEPOWER, “The Fiery Power of We”

Erin King, Physician and Executive Director of Hope Clinic for Women, “Missouri – Your Mothers are Dying”

Kelly Pratt-Kreidich, Photographer and Owner of Pratt Kreidich Photography, “Dancers & Dogs: Art as a Social Remedy”

Quinn Tyminski, Washington U School of Medicine instructor, “Occupational Therapy for the Homeless”

What Next? Speakers

Josh Allen, Founder of Companion Baking, “Changing Our Culture by Watching Our Waste”

Emily Lohse-Busch, Executive Director of Arch Grants, “Be Unreasonably Generous”

Sukanya Mani, Interdisciplinary Artist, “Paper Cutting Art Explores Physics & Philosophy”

Jim McKelvey, Serial Entrepreneur and CEO of Square/Invisibly, “The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business One Crazy Idea at a Time”

Brian Owens, Founder & Creative Director of LIFE Creative, “Art & Music for the Under-Served”

Colin Rohfling, Director of Sustainable Development at HDR Inc., “Buildings That Regenerate”

Sarah Schlafly, Founder of Mighty Cricket, “It’s Time to Embrace Insects as a Food Source”