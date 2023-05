ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The largest disabilities service provider in Missouri is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser.

Easter-seals midwest is hosting its annual ‘Tee It Up’ event at TopGolf in Chesterfield Thursday night from 5:00 to 9:00. You can join in teams of six or play individually.

It’s $1,000to sign up as a team and $175 to play by yourself. All money goes to support kids and adults with disabilities across Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas.