ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.

When police responded, they found the victim, a 19-year-old man, on a sidewalk. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. If you have any information, contact STLMPD Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.