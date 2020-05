ST. LOUIS – Police say four people have been killed and several others injured in a violent Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis that involved more than a dozen shootings.

Two people died in shootings on Saturday, including a 15-year-old boy.

Two others died in shootings on Sunday.

No arrests have been made in any of the killings.

Police statistics show that at least 63 people have been homicide victims in St. Louis so far this year.