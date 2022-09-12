ST. LOUIS – A teenager and a 9-year-old were shot in north St. Louis.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at the 4000 block of Palm Street and Warne Avenue.

Wall said when they arrived on the scene, the 9-year-old and 16-year-old were conscious and breathing. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear when the shooting occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

