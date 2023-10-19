ST. LOUIS – Two young people, including a teenager, were shot overnight while in their car just north of downtown.

Authorities at police headquarters told FOX 2 that the two victims are a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman. It appears that they both should survive their injuries. The search for suspects is ongoing at this hour.

There are two scenes connected with the case. This first scene is near 10th and O’Fallon. The police shared that that is where the actual shooting happened.

Officers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. Police revealed that the 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg while the 21-year-old woman was hit in the arm. Authorities said the two were in their car when all of a sudden bullets started flying. At this point, police aren’t sure if the bullets came from a passing vehicle or from somebody on foot.

The second scene was at 13th and Cass. Police added that the two victims drove to a gas station there after they were shot and called for help. The two locations aren’t far apart at all. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Again, police explained that the injuries are not life-threatening. At this point, there are no suspects and the police don’t have a motive for the shooting. You are urged to call the police if you have any information.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.