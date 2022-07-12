ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old is behind bars after an armed carjacking early Tuesday morning in the Soulard neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Geyer Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a woman was outside of her car when a group of three people pulled up next to her. Two people pushed the victim against her car, pointed guns and her, and demanded her keys. The victim complied and the suspects took off with her vehicle.

Officers then found the victim’s vehicle at a gas station in the 900 block of S. Broadway. Police say they observed one suspect pumping gas. The suspect went east on I-64 into Illinois, then made way back into St. Louis city. The suspect abandoned the vehicle at S. Jefferson Avenue at the ramp to west I-44, and police arrested him nearby after a brief foot chase.

No other arrests have been made in the investigation, and police have not identified any suspects linked to the carjacking. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.