Teen boy and man in 50s die in single-car accident in Sappington

ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy and a man in his late 50s or 60s died in a single-car accident Monday morning in Sappington.

The crash happened in the 9600 block of Bent Pine Drive at about 7:54 a.m.

The adult was the driver of the Nissan Xterra, and the teen was the passenger. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the St. Louis County Affton Southwest Precinct said the car was traveling northeast on Gravois Road when it left the roadway and hit an apartment building.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene. The Mehlville Fire Protection District led the rescue effort.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the St. Louis County Building Inspector will evaluate the structure of the apartment building.