ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy carjacked a woman outside of a Schnucks in south St. Louis and ran over the victim twice before leaving in her vehicle, police said.

The woman said four teenagers approached her around 12:15 p.m. Sunday as she was walking to the entrance of the store, located at 1020 Loughborough. She said the teens complimented her shoes. They reportedly said the shoes looked expensive, “so she must have money.”

Police said one of the teens, a 15-year-old boy, forcibly took the woman’s car keys, phone, and wallet. He then gave the stolen items to the 16-year-old suspect, who hopped inside the woman’s Ford Fiesta. The other teens did not get inside the vehicle.

The woman said she ran to her car and stood behind it when the 16-year-old put the vehicle in reverse and ran her over. While the woman was lying on the ground, the teen drove forward and then placed the vehicle in reverse, running over the victim again.

A witness dragged the woman to safety. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police detained the teens who did not get inside the car at the scene. They were remanded to juvenile court.

Several hours later, officers located the victim’s car and arrested three teens, including the 16-year-old who took the woman’s car and ran her over.

Police have not released any more details. The investigation is ongoing.