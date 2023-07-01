ST. LOUIS – A teenager faces criminal charges after a trespassing call early Friday morning led to gunfire from an officer in north St. Louis.

Prosecutors have charged Davontee Robinson, 18, with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree trespassing in the case. Robinson is jailed in St. Louis City without bond, per Missouri court records.

The incident leading to Robinson’s arrest unfolded around 1 a.m. Friday in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that an officer fired shots following a trespassing call that escalated into a foot chase.

Robinson is accused of pointing a gun at an officer, prompting the use of force. Three people, including Robinson and at least one juvenile, were taken into custody. One suspect remains at large.

The gunfire occurred behind us on Enright Street, near the intersection with Belt Avenue. According to St. Louis police, Robinson attempted to hide behind the support columns of a building when the shots were fired. Evidence markers were visible on Enright Street, indicating the scene of the incident.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Sack of the St. Louis Police provided details of the event, stating that police received a report of trespassers in a nearby apartment complex. Upon arrival, they discovered three individuals who had already fled the premises. At least one was carrying an AR-style weapon.

Sack explained that the three suspects attempted to escape on foot, leading to a pursuit by the police. One of the suspects managed to evade capture. The armed individual hid behind one of the support columns, brandishing his weapon at the officers. Despite being ordered to drop the gun, the suspect refused, resulting in the officer opening fire. Robinson was not struck by the gunfire, but he did drop his weapon.

Officers moved in to apprehend the suspect and he resisted arrest. A struggle ensued, but law enforcement eventually succeeded in taking him into custody. Additionally, a juvenile female who was accompanying the man was also arrested by the officers.

Given the discharge of a weapon by an officer, the Force Investigative Unit has taken over the investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.