ST. LOUIS COUNTY — On Monday, August 28, 2023, murder charges were filed against a 17-year-old in connection with a north St. Louis homicide that occurred in 2022.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Zechariah West with second-degree murder, attempted robbery, and armed criminal action. West, who has been charged as an adult, is currently held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The victim in this case was identified as Tayvion Whitby, aged 16. On September 24, 2022, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a vehicle accident in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road.

At the scene, they discovered a vehicle that had collided with a utility pole, with two individuals inside. Whitby was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was treated at a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. A female passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries related to the traffic accident.

West arranged to purchase marijuana from Whitby. West approached the passenger window with a gun and demanded Whitby’s property. West shot Whitby twice, ultimately leading to his untimely death.