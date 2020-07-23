Teen charged in Berkeley homicide one year after separate murder case dropped

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager who escaped a murder trial in 2019 due to a lack of witnesses has been charged with murder yet again.

In June 2017, friends and family members gathered for a vigil for 13-year-old Anthony Wilson Jr. The boy was shot near a playground behind an apartment building.

Ramon White, who was 15 at the time, was charged in the murder. White was set to be tried as an adult, but a day after jury selection began in 2019, the murder charges were dropped due to a lack of witnesses.

It didn’t take long for White to turn up back on police radar.

According to St. Louis County police, on the morning of July 11, White and three other people pulled into a gas station on Airport Road in Berkeley. White got out of the vehicle—a blue Kia Optima with no license plates—and started getting into another car to steal. The owner of that car was inside the gas station, saw White, and came out and confronted him.

Police said the two got into a struggle and White shot the victim and killed him.

White was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 21. Police are looking for the other three suspects and that Kia Optima.

Police are asking the public for information in this case. People can contact authorities anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.