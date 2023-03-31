One person has died, and three others are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon near the River City Casino in south St. Louis. (Jan. 20, 2023)

ST. LOUIS – A teenage girl faces felony charges after a fatal crash near a St. Louis casino earlier this year, one in which she reportedly sped away while trying to avoid a traffic stop.

Prosecutors have charged Nikkiah Mack, 19, with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the investigation. Authorities issued a warrant for Mack’s arrest on Thursday.

The crash happened in the afternoon hours of January 20 on South Broadway and West Arlee Avenue near the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway.

Investigators say Mack was a grey Hyundai struck a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta at the intersection. A man driving the Camaro, identified by police as Jimmy Mitchell, died in the crash. Three people inside the Hyundai, including Mack and two others, were also sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to court document, a St. Louis County officer was attempting a traffic stop on the Hyundai when the driver immediately fled. Mack, the accused driver, reportedly sped past several vehicles, and the responding officer stopped in efforts to pull the car over due to public safety concerns.

The crash happened about a quarter-mile away from where the officer called off the traffic stop. A judge has ruled no bond for Mack, per Missouri court records.