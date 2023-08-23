ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A teen faces criminal charges in connection with a recent toddler abduction in north St. Louis County that sparked an AMBER Alert.

Prosecutors have charged Kendall White, 18, with child kidnapping, first-degree assault four counts of armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child in the case.

Police say the abduction happened during the early evening hours of 7:30 p.m. from a home in the 11200 block of Marbella Drive.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, White and another suspect kicked the door at the victim’s home to confront a different person over stolen property. The investigation revealed that the people inside the targeted home had no connection to the stolen property.

Once inside, White and the other suspect brandished firearms and struck one victim in the head with a weapon. One of the two suspects took a two-year-old toddler from the arms of the victim and took off from the home with the child.

Per court documents, White and the other suspect rook off in a vehicle without strapping the child in a car seat. Later that night, White reportedly walked the child into a housing complex and abandoned her with strangers. Police later responded to that home, and recovered a weapon and mask allegedly used in the crime.

Police say the toddler was gone for nearly two hours, but was located around 9:30 p.m. that night, per FOX 2’s previous report.

In order to issue AMBER Alerts, like in this instance, law enforcement officials must have a reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred and that there is a credible threat to the victim’s safety.

White is jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 cash-only bond.