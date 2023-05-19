ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager faces felony charges in a triple shooting that happened in north St. Louis County earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged Emonne Dillon, 19, with first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and several other gun-related offenses in the investigation. Police arrested Dillon on Thursday, nearly two weeks since the shooting.

On the evening of May 3, St. Louis County police officers responded to the 10400 block of Halls Ferry Road, just outside the municipality of Castle Point. When they arrived, they found one woman dead at the scene and two others suffering from gunshot wounds. Dillon allegedly shot all three before escaping from the area.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an altercation between several people in front of the home. It’s unclear whether Dillon was known to the victims.

Dillon is jailed in St. Louis County on a $500,000 cash-only bond.