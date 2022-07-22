ELSBERRY, Mo. – A teen is behind bars after investigators say he shot another teen at a Lincoln County party earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Christopher Allen Smith, 19, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the investigation.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Goodwood Farms Drive. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the back of the head.

The investigation led authorities to Smith, who was staying with a family member in St. Peters. Police later found a suspect vehicle and recovered a weapon tied to Smith at the St. Peters home.

The victim is currently in stable condition with a positive prognosis, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Smith is being held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Lincoln County authorities say there are possibly additional victims, and additional charges could be filed in the future. If you have information on the incident, please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-6100 or submit a tip.