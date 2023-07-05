ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles teen has been transferred from the county’s Juvenile/Family Court to the 11th Circuit Court to face trial as an adult for a February 2023 fatal shooting.

Lydia Elking of Lake St. Louis died on Saturday, Feb. 18. She was 15.

Within days of the shooting, two teens were arrested and charged for the crime. In March, Elking’s boyfriend was charged in connection with her death.

According to Lt. Thomas Wilkison, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, officers were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital just before 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Elking and her 17-year-old boyfriend arrived at the hospital after being shot at, Wilkison said. Elking suffered a gunshot wound to her chest, and the boyfriend drove her to the hospital to report the shooting.

Initially, the 17-year-old told detectives he and Elking had been asked to meet two people in the area of Oak Avenue and Perry Street, near Lincoln Elementary School, for a drug deal.

When the 17-year-old and Elking arrived, the two individuals who requested the meet-up approached them on foot, pulled out a handgun, and announced a robbery. A struggle ensued, and one of the armed assailants shot into the car, striking Elking in her chest. The armed suspect grabbed a door handle as Elking’s boyfriend attempted to flee, and was briefly dragged alongside the vehicle.

Elking’s boyfriend told investigators he’d gone to that same area on previous occasions to sell drugs to one of the shooting suspects, now identified as Alex Mason, 16.

Homicide detectives tracked Mason to a hotel in Florissant, and located him there with his mother and mother’s friend. During police interviews, investigators learned Mason and another teen had been robbing drug dealers for the past several months, and had planned on robbing Elking’s boyfriend.

Police claim to have found the handgun used in the crime in the attic of Mason’s home, along with hooded sweatshirts worn at the time of the incident. Mason’s mother’s friend told investigators Mason had previously shown him the firearm and that the gun belonged to the teen.

Meanwhile, the second suspect, a 17-year-old, was being treated at Mercy Hospital St. Louis for injuries he sustained in the aftermath of the shooting. Police claim the suspect told detectives he’d planned on turning himself in, and that he didn’t know the gun was loaded.

By Feb. 20, Mason and the other teen were charged in St. Charles County Family Court with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

Elking’s boyfriend was arrested on March 15 and charged in family court with second-degree murder, as well as two counts of distribution of a controlled substance near a school.

On Friday, June 30, Alex Mason, was moved to county criminal court to face the same offenses with which he was previously charged. Mason remains in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond.