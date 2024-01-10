ST. PETERS, Mo. – One teenager faces murder charges, and another juvenile was arrested in connection with a man’s death Monday evening.

Prosecutors have charged Jackson Pierce, 18, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. The St. Peters Police Department says a second suspect, a juvenile, is also in custody, but they have not disclosed his name or age.

Dalton Coleman, 23, of O’Fallon, Missouri, died in the shooting, which happened at a home in the 300 block of Willott Square Drive.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Pierce and Coleman were acquaintances and were accompanied by a third person earlier in the day. The third person, who court documents list as a witness, left the home to assist a friend with her business in St. Louis.

Per court documents, the witness received a call from Pierce while heading to St. Louis, indicating that Coleman had asked for “unknown belongings” and showed “erratic behavior.” The witness attempted to calm the situation over the phone, speaking to both Pierce and Coleman and asking Pierce to move some items from a kitchen to his room, including a gun.

The witness, still driving, received a phone call minutes later from Pierce, during which Pierce allegedly informed him that he shot and killed Coleman.

Court documents state that Coleman attempted to strike Pierce with a punch, which led to a struggle and gunfire. Pierce reportedly told the witness that he shot Coleman 14 times.

The witness and his legal counsel later contacted police over the situation. A SWAT team later arrived to the home of the reported shooting. Authorities arrested Pierce and a juvenile moments later. Pierce and the juvenile both reportedly attempted to clean up the scene before the SWAT team arrived.

Pierce is jailed in St. Charles County on a $1 million cash-only bond.