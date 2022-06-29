A teenager is behind bars for a shooting in Town and Country earlier this month that left one man with critical injuries.

Prosecutors have charged Christian Fredrick, 19, of St. Louis, with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the investigation.

Police responded to the 13000 block of South Outer 40 Drive around 6:40 pm on June 14. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds on the side of the road. The victim, a Gardens Villas West employee, was rushed to the hospital that night, but he is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act of violence. No one else was injured in the shooting. Police are trying to identify at least one more suspect linked to the investigation.

Frederick is currently in custody at a St. Louis County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.