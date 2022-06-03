WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. – A teenager is behind bars in connection with a murder investigation from earlier this week in Woodson Terrace.

Prosecutors have charged Willie B. Brooks Jr., 19, of Woodson Terrace, in the murder of Jaylen J. Jones, 20, of St. Louis. Brooks faces several felony charges in the investigation, including second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say Jones was killed and a woman was hurt from a shooting Wednesday night in Woodson Terrace. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of Harold Drive. When officers responded to the area, they found Jones dead inside a vehicle and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The Major Case Squad of St. Louis is handling the investigation. Police issued a warrant for Brooks’ arrest Friday. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million bond.