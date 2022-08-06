ST. LOUIS – One teenager has died and another is battling critical injuries after a shooting Friday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Police say Cameron Carroll, 19, died and a 16-year-old boy was hurt in the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Salisbury Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood. When they arrived, police noticed one victim with a gunshot wound to his head and another victim who was shot in the abdomen.

Both victims were sent to the hospital. Carroll later died from his injuries. The 16-year-old is in critical, but stable condition.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting. If you have any information in the investigation, contact the STLMPD homicide division directly at 314- 444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).