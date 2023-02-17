ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – One teenage girl has died and five other teenagers are hurt after a crash overnight in St. Charles County.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on New Town Boulevard, nearly a quarter-mile from Highway B. Investigators say a Ford Sedan crashed into a utility pole.

A 16-year-old girl died in the crash. Five others were treated for various injuries at a hospital. Their ages ranged from 14 to 16 years old.

The St. Charles County Police Department is handling the investigation. It’s unclear what led up to the collision at this time.