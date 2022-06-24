Police are investigating after a teenager died from an apparent overdose Friday morning in Arnold outside of a Walgreens.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Friday outside of the Walgreens in the 3900 block of Vogel Road. Police say she was reportedly found unconscious inside of a vehicle.

Circumstances leading up to the victim’s death are unknown. Police have not yet identified the victim. It’s unclear what kind of drugs may have been involved.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.