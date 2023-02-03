ST. JAMES, Mo. – A teenager died in a rollover crash Thursday evening along Interstate 44 in St. James, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that a 17-year-old boy who was a passenger died in the crash, though investigators did not disclose the victim’s identity. A 39-year-old man driving the car in the crash is also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the 188-mile marker. Investigators say the driver traveled off the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn several times. The boy and the driver were both ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators have say no other vehicles were involved in the crash. MSHP Troop I is handling the investigation.