JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP did not disclose the victim’s identity, but noted he was from Fenton, Missouri.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Route 21, just north of the 179 milemarker. Investigators say the driver was heading southbound when he overcorrected a turn. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to an MSHP crash report.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt or involved in the crash.

MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area, is investigating the crash.