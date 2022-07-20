IRON COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old died after a crash Tuesday evening in rural Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Brant Sanders, 18, of Bellview, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 80-A in Iron County, a few miles east of Viburnum, Missouri.

Investigators say Sanders was heading northbound when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Sanders was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Troop E of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.