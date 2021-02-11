Teen donates kidney to save his mother’s life

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Kebra Peebles is all smiles now but that wasn’t always the case. A rare kidney condition led to her undergoing dialysis and eventually receiving two kidney transplants at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

“Dialysis itself is so grueling,” Peebles said.

Doctors said it was possible she would not survive birth due to her condition, but Peebles was determined not to terminate two pregnancies. Little did she know that her son would years later donate his own kidney to help save her life.

“I would just like to publicly thank my son for giving me life,” Peebles said. She underwent the transplant in 2020 after her previous transplant lasted 14 years.

“I started having complications, but it gave me 14 years of a wonderful life,” Peebles said.

Kendall Henderson was 18 when he began to think about donating his kidney. He approached his mother with the idea.

“She was like, ‘No,’” he said.

“I was against it because he’s my son and he’s my baby,” Peebles said.

Henderson said watching his mother undergo dialysis prompted him to learn more about organ donations and eventually decided to donate his kidney last year.

“Seeing her cry every day, I just couldn’t see her like that,” he said.

“I feel great now,” said Peebles. “I feel like new person.”

Dr. Krista Lentine is a kidney physician and the medical director of living donation at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. She said living donors often lead to better outcomes for patients.

“Living donors can help bridge the gap between the need for organs and the organ supply,” Lentine said.

She said there are more than 91,000 kidney persons awaiting a transplant in the United States. She said that number includes 1,400 persons in Missouri with many of those persons living in the St. Louis area.

Lenite said a recent expansion of a federal program reduces the financial burden for living donors. She encourages anyone seeking more information to visit SSM Health’s Transplant Services online.

“Learn more about it and don’t just say no,” said Henderson. “Try to get more information.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News