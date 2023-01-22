ST. LOUIS – A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.

It happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard. Investigators said a 19-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a stolen Hyundai that hit a Camaro as well as a silver sedan.

The driver of the Camaro died.

We’re told a county police officer attempted to stop the stolen car south of the intersection, but the driver did not stop and instead sped into the intersection, which led to the crash. Four people were inside the stolen car.

Two women and a man were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police believe the fourth person inside ran away from the scene.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.