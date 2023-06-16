CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a teenager drowned in the Meramec River in Crawford County on Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the drowning happened just before noon Friday. It occurred in the Meramec River near Thurman Lake Road.

Investigators say the victim was swimming, went underwater and didn’t resurface.

MSHP released a drowning report on Friday and identified the victim as Logan Wright, 18, of St. James, Missouri.

Additional details on what led up to the drowning are unknown. MSHP Troop I, which covers a portion of central Missouri, is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update if more information becomes available.