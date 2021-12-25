Teen ejected from motorcycle, hit and killed on I-70

Missouri
ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old from Bridgeton is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle and hit by a vehicle on I-70 Friday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Cesar Estrada-Lopez, 18, died in the crash on Westbound I-70 near Lindbergh.

The report says he was on a motorcycle while speeding and traveling too close, striking the rear of a Dodge Journey.

Lopez was ejected from his motorcycle and was hit by a third vehicle that swerved to avoid the motorcycle.

Lopez was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

