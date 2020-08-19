Teen entrepreneurs to offer residents free gas this Saturday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two teen entrepreneurs from St. Louis are on a mission to help those who are suffering during the pandemic. The young men will shell out hundreds of dollars to give away free gas this weekend. The young CEOs are expecting hundreds of cars to line up at a BP Gas Station near Natural Bridge and Kingshighway on Saturday, August 22, 2020, to take advantage of the free gas giveaway. They say it’s more than just filling up a tank. It’s about showing that young people want to lend a helping hand.

18-year-old Jakobe Hopkins is a 2020 graduate of Lutheran North High School. He will be attending college in the fall and leads Hopkins Capital Inc., a financial firm helping youth plan financially for their future. 16-year-old Jamari Davon Orr a junior at Hazelwood West High School is head of Yoyo’s Touch Lux Graphic Design LLC a graphic design company doing graphic artwork for 64 companies in all 50 states. The two young entrepreneurs meet through social media platforms. While networking they began exploring ways to give back, donating time as well as money.

“We are aiming towards giving back to the community. We wanted to give to an oppressed community. We are young people with new ideas,” said Jakobe Hopkins.

The CEOs have been donating their time and talents to help those in need during the pandemic including passing out food. Now They will team up Saturday to give way hundreds of dollars in free gas.

“We are showing people how to give back when you are fortunate enough to give back whether you have 20 dollars bank account, I still feel it’s very important to give back to the community those who may need it or desire help,” said Davon Orr.

Both say charity begins at home and are firm believers in investing in the community. The free gas giveaway takes place this Saturday at the BP Gas Station located at 5003 Natural Bridge, St. Louis Missouri 63115.

First come first serve, until they run out of funds. The giveaway starts at 2 p.m. The two young CEOs are still accepting donations if you would like to help.