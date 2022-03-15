Teen girl killed by driver attempting to flee police

ST. LOUIS – A teen girl was killed Sunday night when the vehicle she was traveling in was hit by a car attempting to elude officers.

Samantha Washington, 17, was traveling in a 2002 Toyota Avalon at 9:21 p.m. with a 28-year-old man. “SWAT officers attempted to conduct a car stop” with a 24-year-old man driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX, but police said he drove away from them at a high rate of speed. The Cadillac was seen driving east on West Florissant with its lights off before hitting the Toyota at the intersection of Shreve and West Florissant as the Toyota was attempting to make a left onto Shreve from westbound West Florissant.

The collision caused Washington to be ejected from the Toyota. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 28-year-old man she was with was injured, but alert and walking around, according to police.

The 24-year-old man driving the Cadillac attempted to leave the scene on foot, but he was taken into custody a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.