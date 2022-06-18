ST. LOUIS – A teenage girl was shot and killed Saturday evening in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in 1400 block of Cochran Place in the Carr Square neighborhood. Investigators say the victim was shot in the chest and privately sent to a hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have been requested to handle the investigation. Police have not yet identified the victim and no suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.