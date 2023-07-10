ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a stabbing incident in north St. Louis County Monday night.

According to Adrian Washington of the St. Louis County Police Department, the call came in at 9 p.m.

Upon arriving at the 1000 block of Spring Garden Drive, officers found a teen girl suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her injury was not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.