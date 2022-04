ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 15-year-old was struck by a school bus at around 1:30 pm at Hazelwood Southeast Middle School on Prigge Road, according to the Spanish Lake Fire Protection District.

The teen was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Details are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.