ST. LOUIS – A 17-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself on Monday.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police were notified of the shooting around 2:15 p.m.

Officers went to the 7100 block of Vermont Avenue, located in the Carondelet neighborhood, and located the teen inside a residence, Caldwell said.

It’s unclear how the teen came into possession of the firearm.

Police have not released any additional information.