MADISON, Ill. – Authorities have identified a teenager as the victim in one of three shootings Tuesday being investigated by the Major Case Squad.

Jaylen I. Woods, 19, as the victim of a shooting in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road.

The Major Case Squad says Woods was found lying in the backyard of a home around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Additional details are limited in this case. If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 1-866-371-8477.