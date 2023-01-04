ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.

The victim is a 16-year-old boy who is listed in critical, but stable condition. Police say very few people have been cooperative in the investigation up to this point. No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update if more information becomes available.