ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in north St. Louis County.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of Glenvale Court after noon Saturday to investigate a shooting. They found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders tried to save his life, but the man succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took a 17-year-old into custody in connection with the crime. He knew the victim.

This remains an active investigation. Call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.