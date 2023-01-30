Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man’s minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.

ST. LOUIS – A teenager is in custody in connection with a recent carjacking outside a south St. Louis church.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 13-year-old has been remanded to the Juvenile Division of the city’s Family Court and is being held on a robbery charge.

Police claim the teen was one of two juveniles responsible for an armed carjacking Friday evening in the parking lot of Carondelet Baptist Church, located in the 7300 block of Virginia Avenue in the Patch neighborhood.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, told police he parked his 2016 Dodge Caravan just after 7 p.m. when he was approached by two youths, who demanded he exit the vehicle. The victim got out of the Caravan and gave the suspects his wallet. The teens got in the Caravan and attempted to drive away. However, the struck several cars in the process and ran off on foot.

The incident was captured on church surveillance cameras.