FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A teenager is dead and a woman seriously injured in a collision on Highway 50 near Union, Missouri.

The crash happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. at Highway 50 and St. Jordans Road.

A report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old was traveling westbound in a 2009 Chevy Impala when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic. A 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee smashed into the front of the Impala.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9:45 p.m. He was wearing his seat belt, according to the MSHP report.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee, a 59-year-old woman from Gerald, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital. State police said she was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision.