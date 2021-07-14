Teen killed, police officer, mental health advocate injured in Phelps County crash

ST. LOUIS- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Phelps County Tuesday that killed a Rolla teen and has a Rolla police officer and a respected advocate for mental health issues facing recovery from serious injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol, an unidentified 16-year-old girl was driving north on Highway 63 just north of Rolla at 3:55pm Tuesday when her vehicle crossed the center line, side-swiped another vehicle and struck a third head-on.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene. Two people in the vehicle struck head-on were transported with serious injuries. Abigail Bowen, 27, the driver in that vehicle, is a mental health advocate who works with several sheriff’s departments in southeast and south-central Missouri. Leann Robinson, 46, a Rolla police corporal, was a passenger in Bowen’s Jeep Compass. Robinson was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia.

Law enforcement agencies from around the area were offering their condolences to the deceased and support for the injured Wednesday.

