CREVE COEUR, Mo. – One teenage motorcyclist is hospitalized after a crash Monday evening on Interstate 270 in St. Louis County.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-270 near Ladue Road. An 18-year-old male who was driving a motorcycle is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he attempted an improper pass. During that time, he struck the back of another car on the highway. The motorcyclist went off the right side of the road and was thrown off the vehicle moments after the crash.

Investigators did not report any other injuries in the crash, though it led to lengthy traffic delays Monday evening. MSHP Troop C, which covers many counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area, is investigating the crash.