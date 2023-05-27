ST. LOUIS – A teen playing with a gun accidentally shot himself and a woman Friday afternoon in St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy had the firearm when it went off and struck him in the hand. A second shot hit a 37-year-old woman in the side.

Both the teen and the woman were treated for minor injuries. They were the only two inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police did not find any ballistic evidence upon investigating.