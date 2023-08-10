ORCHARD FARM, Mo. – A teenager was rescued from a grain bin Thursday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles County.

According to Kyle Gains, St. Charles County Fire and Rescue, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in Orchard Farm, Missouri. A more specific address or location was not immediately provided.

The Orchard Farm Fire Protection District and River Point Fire Protection District were first on scene and requested mutual aid.

The teen was pulled from the grain bin and suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

It’s unclear how the teenager wound up in the grain bin.

Courtesy: Kyle Gaines, St. Charles County Fire and Rescue

Courtesy: Kyle Gaines, St. Charles County Fire and Rescue

Courtesy: Kyle Gaines, St. Charles County Fire and Rescue