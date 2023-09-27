ST. LOUIS – A 14-year-old boy was robbed while he planned to sell a PlayStation 4 console in St. Louis, police say.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Sarah Street in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim was around two people when he asked if they knew of anyone interested in buying his PlayStation 4. The two people said they were interested, then asked the victim to walk to a nearby alley to complete the transaction.

After they entered the alley, one of the two produced a gun and pointed it at the victim. Another grabbed the backpack, which contained the PS4, and took off from the scene.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.