ST. LOUIS – We all know someone who gets “hangry” when they need something to eat, but a St. Louis teenager takes it to the extreme.

Police say 19-year-old Antonio Murray held up a taco stand on Cherokee Street just to get one taco. It happened on the night of September 8.

An employee of ‘Lilly’s Panaderia’ explained that she was making a taco for another customer when Murray walked up pointing a gun, grabbed the taco, saying it was his, and then left.

Police said when they found Murray, he was carrying either a BB gun or an airsoft pistol. He is now charged with first-degree robbery.