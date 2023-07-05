ST. LOUIS – A teenager was struck by a car Tuesday evening in north St. Louis while he reportedly ran away from a fireworks explosion.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the situation unfolded just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of Lee and Shreve avenues in the Penrose neighborhood.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim unresponsive and barely breathing by a curb. Police rushed the victim, a 14-year-old boy, to the hospital with critical injuries due to a shortage in available ambulances.

Police spoke with at least 50 witnesses around the area, though none were able to recount what led up to the fireworks explosion and collision.

Authorities later reviewed surveillance video, which showed the victim allegedly playing with fireworks then running into the street between vehicles to avoid a fireworks explosion. St. Louis police say the victim was struck by a passing older-model gray SUV, which took off from the scene.

The victim is currently hospitalized in stable, but critical condition. St. Louis police are investigating the collision as a hit-and-run crash. If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371.