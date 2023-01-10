ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly shooting on a St. Louis County highway.

Darrius Jones, 20, will serve two concurrent 18-year sentences in the shooting. He pleaded guilty to criminal charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action last September.

According to the plea agreement, Jones, then at 17 years old, fired shots from a moving vehicle on Interstate 270 while traveling just west of Interstate 170. He shot Marvin Davis, who had crashed into a guard rail in Hazelwood and later died from his injuries.

“Firing shots at a vehicle on the highway in broad daylight is irresponsible and reckless behavior and could well have resulted in the loss of more than one life,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “These sentences are an appropriate punishment and offer some protection of the public and, we pray, some closure for the family of Mr. Davis.”

Cortland Kent, who was driving the vehicle, and Isaiah Keys, who also fired at Davis, were previously sentenced after pleading guilty in the case. The Major Case Squad investigated the case.