ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Benton Park West neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Demario Smith, 19, of the 2700 block of Pestalozzi Street was shot at about 5:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of California Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found Smith lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.